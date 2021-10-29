BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Up 237.8% in October

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 237.8% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BETRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 134,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

