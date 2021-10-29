Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

