BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $12,142,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 113.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBL opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

