Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $458.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.38. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.68 and its 200-day moving average is $457.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $250.24 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

