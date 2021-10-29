Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Bioasis Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,360. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Bioasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

