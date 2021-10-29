Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Bioasis Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,360. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.
About Bioasis Technologies
