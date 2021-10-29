BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,304,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 395,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $147,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 334,394 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.24 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

