BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156,325 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 475,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 96,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $537,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,962 shares of company stock worth $11,128,466 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $50.75 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 845.97, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

