BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,471. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

