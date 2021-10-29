Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.72 and a 12 month high of C$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.9684938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

