Bismuth (BIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,337.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $2,337.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,726,394 coins and its circulating supply is 22,569,857 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

