Bitblocks Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $306,710.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,724.05 or 1.00023455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00042617 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.43 or 0.00653759 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

