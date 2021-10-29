BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $847,396.76

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $847,396.76 and approximately $193,865.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238587 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00098579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

