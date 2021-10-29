Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.95 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $579.56 or 0.00949143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,060.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00264893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00233411 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00032134 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,885,306 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

