Bitgear Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $10,855.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

