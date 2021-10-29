BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.30 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

