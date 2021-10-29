BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,506 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of Provident Bancorp worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 24.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 52.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PVBC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

