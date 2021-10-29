BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 423.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,802 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2,807.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

