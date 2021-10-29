BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 64.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $1,177,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1,494.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NNOX opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -17.51. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.