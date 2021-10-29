BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,147 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Utah Medical Products worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $235,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

UTMD opened at $98.26 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $358.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $953,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,837.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.