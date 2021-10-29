BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $14.25

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $14.25 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.15.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. The business had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

