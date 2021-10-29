BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $553.37

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.37 ($7.23) and traded as high as GBX 572 ($7.47). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.41), with a volume of 147,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 553.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 599.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In related news, insider David Cheyne bought 11,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

