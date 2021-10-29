Blackstone Inc Buys New Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,908,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.26% of Latham Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $12,704,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,836,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $17,423,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $15.37 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

