Blackstone Inc Buys Shares of 400,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 1.28% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 17.8% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 412,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 62,421 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $4,017,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.76 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

