Blackstone Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Blackstone Inc lessened its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307,244 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Hantman acquired 6,280 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

