Blackstone Inc Invests $6.91 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 699,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 1.39% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCRN. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

DCRN opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.