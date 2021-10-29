Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,497,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DIBS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

