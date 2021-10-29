Blackstone Inc Reduces Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Blackstone Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

