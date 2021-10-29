Blackstone Inc Sells 757,341 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Blackstone Inc trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 757,341 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $84,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $86.41 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

