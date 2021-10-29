Blackstone Inc Takes $4.90 Million Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.80% of Landcadia Holdings IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $3,540,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

