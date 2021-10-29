Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.