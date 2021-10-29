Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 14,288 Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVAU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COVAU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.