Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 297,615 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,615 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 154.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPR opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.80. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

