Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRSAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $817,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 80,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,689,000.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SRSAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.