Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 591.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

