Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.50. 7,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,771. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueprint Medicines stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 763.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.