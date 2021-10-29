B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 600 ($7.84).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601 ($7.85).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 642.46 ($8.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 574.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 564.34.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

