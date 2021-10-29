B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.24. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

