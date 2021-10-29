Boenning Scattergood Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Bank System in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CBU opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

