Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,520. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.23.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.