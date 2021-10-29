Boson Protocol Price Up 64.9% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003766 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $128.17 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.86 or 0.00302744 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015903 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.