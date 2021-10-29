Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 872,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,743. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.80.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

