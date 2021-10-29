Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.02). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,948,408 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

