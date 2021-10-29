Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.64 Million

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to post sales of $218.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.43 million to $219.00 million. BOX reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $858.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $860.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $953.66 million, with estimates ranging from $935.60 million to $965.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BOX by 1,360.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $28,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

