BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.90.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $50.50 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

