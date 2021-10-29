Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

BCOV stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $9.87. 6,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,311. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $402.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.