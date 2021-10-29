Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

