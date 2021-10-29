BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 49,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 457,199 shares.The stock last traded at $29.49 and had previously closed at $28.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

