Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In other news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 78,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after buying an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $52.40. 2,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,403. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

