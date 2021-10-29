Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the lowest is $3.19 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 964,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.