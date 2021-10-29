Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.